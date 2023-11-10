Treaty creating police force of the Americas signed

A new organization for police cooperation on the American continent was agreed upon Thursday with the Treaty for the Constitution of the Police Community of America (Ameripol) which will act in line with Interpol criteria, Agencia Brasil reported.
Endorsing the document were Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay. Although Ameripol has existed since 2007 and is made up of 30 countries, it has now been formalized with a legal constitution. Ameripol’s headquarters will be in Bogotá.
Brazilian Justice Minister Flávio Dino stressed that Ameripol would focus on the internet to curb the actions of criminal organizations. “Transnational cooperation is not a choice, it is an imposition,” he said during the ceremony in Brasilia.
According to Brazil's Federal Police Director-General Andrei Rodrigues, Ameripol will become the third largest police bloc in the world, behind Interpol and Europol.
The new treaty allows for the exchange of information, the creation of joint investigation teams, and agreements with other international police blocs, such as Interpol, in the fight against transnational organized crime.
Rodrigues, Ameripol's new secretary general, also pointed out there were plans to set up anti-drug units and other teams to combat human trafficking and immigrant smuggling in Brazil and Colombia, respectively, as well as a human rights office, to be set up in December, and a virtual network against terrorism, violent radicalism, and hate crimes.
The police chief also said that the organization “will provide all the countries and police forces of our continent with the necessary legal foundation, technological capacity, and adequate operational means to fight transnational organized crime and terrorism.”
Ameripol's pro-tempore president, Argentina’s Andrés Severino pointed out that the exchange of information will be essential to transcend cultural and geographical differences and guarantee the integration of the countries' security forces.
(Source: Agencia Brasil)
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Although the organization has high hopes for fighting crime, I have mixed expect suspections if they can prove effectively.Posted 4 hours ago +2
¡Saludos de Panquehue!
Right..., hermanito...Posted 2 hours ago 0
- You have every right and all the experience to...:”Have mixed expect(tations?) (and) suspicions (about) if they can prove effectively.“
- After all..., they are..., as you once were..., just some ” Sudacas in Fancy Uniforms“...
- Though..., Noblesse Oblige..., one must recognize that..., during the last ~40 years..., our ”Sudaca Fancy Uniforms“ are performing somewhat better internationally than them ”Anglo Fancy Uniforms“ or them ”€uro Fancy Uniforms”...
BTW...
- Have you seen that recent CNN interwiev with that Hysterical Yankee Brainwashed Sandnigga Luuuving..., white chick..., spewing Antisemitism and Nigger Life Matters lies...?
If not..., here it is...:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1MUOnSCBss
Enjoy...
TænkPosted 14 minutes ago 0
It's currently raining here in the glorious Aconcagua Valley which is excellent.
I'll again repeat what I'll already said regarding the Gaza War; the horrific atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorists were the cause of the IDF elimination of the bastards that murdered/kidnapped the civilians on October 7.
War is always hell to the innocent people on both sides...
I personally hope the Hamas terrorists are severely punished!
¡Saludos de Panquehue!