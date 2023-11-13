Brazilian aircraft rescuing people from Gaza due home Monday

The Brazilian presidential aircraft is due in th South American country's capital shortly before midnight

Some 32 Brazilians who managed to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip through Egypt are due Monday in the South American country, it was announced in Brasilia.

The delegation includes 22 Brazilian nationals by birth, seven naturalized Palestinians, and three Palestinians who are close relatives of Brazilian citizens who managed to cross the border from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday.

After technical stopovers in Rome and Las Palmas, the Brazilian presidential aircraft is due in Recife on Monday before flying on to Brasilia, where it is expected to land shortly before midnight.

“I would like to remind you that they received full support from our representation in Ramallah. They were given a place to stay for about three weeks. They had transportation to the border point, [and] financial assistance to cross the border. A convoy was organized to take them to Cairo. The presidential plane has been waiting for them in Cairo for almost a month,” said Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

As the conflict erupted, part of the group of Brazilians stayed at the Rosary Sisters school in northern Gaza before traveling to Rafah in southern Gaza, close to the border, where they spent days waiting to be allowed to cross into Egypt.

With Monday's group, Brazil's Operation Returning in Peace will have transported 1,462 Brazilians, 11 Palestinians, three Bolivians, and one Jordanian, as well as 53 domestic animals.