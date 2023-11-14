Coughing bothers only those who listen just to themselves, says Massa

14th Tuesday, November 2023

Regarding security issues, Milei was speechless, Massa recalled

Argentine Economy Minister and presidential candidate Sergio Massa: said Monday that “only those who go to listen to themselves are bothered by coughing” in a reference to Sunday's debate with Libertarian Congressman Javier Milei.

“When you are focused on talking to those you have to talk to and convey the message to your neighbors and citizens, there is no coughing or noise” that can bother you, Massa went on during a joint appearance with San Vicente Mayor Nicolás Mantegazza at that town in the province of Buenos Aires less than 70 kilometers from the country's capital.

At the event, Massa highlighted the importance of “preventing and having security forces as professional and better paid as possible”, and insisted the Judiciary should “do its job.”

Massa also seized the opportunity to recall that Milei “was speechless” when it came down to debating security issues.

“As mayor of Tigre, I reduced car theft by 80% and all crimes by 47%, with mobile cameras, panic button systems, and technology with a satellite program; we are going to take this system to all cities with more than 50 thousand inhabitants in Argentina,” Massa also said while criticizing Milei's idea of unregulated gun ownership.

“The Constitution gives our security forces the defense of the law, to enforce the law. The weapons that it puts in the possession of every member of the security forces are weapons of the Constitution to uphold the law. I do not want to live in a country where our children go to school with a gun in their backpacks,” Massa stressed.