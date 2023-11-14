Sergio Massa: “For me Thatcher is an enemy of the Argentine people”

Milei's response during Sunday's debate, acknowledging Thatcher as a “great leader,” only fueled Massa's rebuttal.

In a heated debate that unfolded on Sunday, Libertarian Congressman Javier Milei found himself at odds with Economy Minister Sergio Massa. The confrontation reached a boiling point as Milei accused Massa of employing the “falacia ad populum” strategy, dismissing technical discussions as if they were only meant for a select few, rather than the millions of voters they both aimed to represent.

The exchange took a curious turn when Milei dodged a question about the rights of the Falkland Islanders, known as “kelpers,” in Argentina's sovereignty claims. Both candidates agreed that the sovereignty claims should not be abandoned, but Milei shifted the focus to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, hailing her as a world leader. This move further incited the nationalistic sentiments of the audience.

Foreign relations became a focal point as Milei expressed his intention to sever ties with “communist governments,” such as China and Brazil, Argentina's major trading partners. Massa countered, emphasizing that foreign policy should be guided by national interest rather than whims. The clash intensified when Massa challenged Milei, asking outright, “Is Margaret Thatcher your idol?”

Massa seized the opportunity to question Milei's consistency, urging voters to compare his statements at the University of Buenos Aires Law School with those made on various TV shows. The current Economy Minister accused Milei of employing the same strategy he criticized – the “falacia ad populum.”

The Falklands/Malvinas issue resurfaced when Milei's potential Chancellor, in an interview with a British newspaper, suggested respecting the will of the island's inhabitants in future negotiations. Massa seized on this, reminding the audience of Milei's past praise for Margaret Thatcher on numerous TV shows. Milei's response, acknowledging Thatcher as a “great leader,” only fueled Massa's rebuttal.

Massa emphatically declared, “Thatcher is an enemy of Argentina, yesterday, today, and always. Our heroes are non-negotiable, no matter how much of a figure Thatcher is for you.” This exchange underscored the deep ideological divide between the two candidates, with Massa defending Argentina's historical stance on the Falklands/Malvinas issue and Milei expressing admiration for a leader considered by many as a historical adversary.