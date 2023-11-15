Falklands Ride of Respect visits Islands' graves and memorials

More Falklands riders met the group at the Great Britain Hotel area and accompanied them to Stanley.

The Falklands Ride of Respect, sponsored by SAMA, South Atlantic Medal Association, is a group of Veterans that has been running for five years, visiting each Falklands conflict grave in the U.K. as well as many significant memorials as well.

The group now know where every Falklands grave is in the U.K. and is very proud that friends and family around the country are now regularly visiting the graves and keeping them clean and tidy. This was always part of the group's aim as well as the four key aims of Remembrance, Respect, Awareness and Support.

However, there are a few graves which have not been visited, and these are in the Falkland Islands, points out the Falklands Ride of Respect.

On the 30th October two organizers of the Falklands Ride of Respect- Paul Moore and Charlie McColgan visited the Falklands on a SAMA sponsored veterans visit as part of a group of Sappers who all served with 9 Parachute Squadron back in 1982.

An ideal opportunity to ‘complete the mission’ by riding to the last graves that have not yet been visited by motorbike, and thanks to some very kind friends in Stanley, the group was loaned a couple of suitable bikes and some gear.

On current planning the ride, Monday 30 October 2023, complied with the following agenda.

• 0800 Stands up.

• 0810 Stanley Civil Cemetery (Doreen Bonner & Mary Goodwin)

• 0830 Depart to Goose Green (eta 1030) Tea break & refuel

• 1130 Goose Green airfield (Flt Lt Nick Taylor)

• 1200 Depart Goose Green to Port Howard (eta 1230 hrs)

• 1300 Port Howard (Capt John Hamilton)

• 1400 Depart Port Howard to Goose Green (eta 1430)

• 1445 Depart to Darwin Argentine Military Cemetery

• 1500 Argentine Military Cemetery

• 1515 Depart Darwin to San Carlos Military Cemetery

• 1600 San Carlos Military Cemetery

• 1645 Depart San Carlos to Stanley via Teal Inlet - Estancia House - Mt Kent

• 1825 Arrive Falklands War Memorial Ross Road, Stanley

• 1830 Final Act of Remembrance

The Falklands Ride of Respect in the U.K. announced it will continue each year and hopes to raise funds for SAMA (82) so that other veterans can travel back to the Falklands in the future.

To support the ride and SAMA please visit the Just Giving page.