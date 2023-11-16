Falkland Islands Government delegation engages in key talks at Joint Ministerial Council

FIG delegation: Deputy Representative, Michael Betts, The Hon. Teslyn Barkman MLA, FIG Representative to the UK & Europe, Richard Hyslop, and Communications & Media Officer, Will Bateman

A delegation from the Falkland Islands Government (FIG), led by the Hon. Teslyn Barkman MLA, participated in the Joint Ministerial Council with Leaders and Representatives of the UK Overseas Territories and the UK Government this week at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London, FIG informed in a press release.

The Joint Ministerial Council, held on November 14th and 15th, serves as a platform for Leaders of the UK Overseas Territories to engage directly with the UK Government, represented by David Rutley MP, Minister for the Overseas Territories.

Thank you to @CommonsSpeaker for hosting a very special dinner in honour of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. #Falklands #JMC2023@FalklandsinUK | @FalklandsGov pic.twitter.com/SewjyFbeT1 — FIG Representative to the UK and Europe (@FalklandsRepUK) November 15, 2023

Hon. Teslyn Barkman MLA, also President of the Political Council of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), led the UK Overseas Territories' representation at the Joint Ministerial Council, the Islands' Government informed.

The Falkland Islands Government delegation, comprising Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe; Michael Betts, Deputy Representative; and Will Bateman, Communications & Media Officer, actively participated in discussions.



Leaders of the UK Overseas Territories with the Foreign Secretary, The Rt. Hon David Cameron, the

Hon. Teslyn Barkman MLA and Minister for the Overseas Territories, David Rutley MP (centre middle L to R)





Teslyn Barkman MLA expressed her satisfaction with leading the UK Overseas Territories presence, stating, “The Overseas Territories are proud to be part of the UK family, and so these meetings provide an excellent opportunity for robust, constructive discussions with the UK Government about our relationship and the steps we can take to strengthen our historic relations.”

The Foreign Secretary reaffirming commitment to support the people of the British Overseas Territories#SharedHistory #SharedFuture#GlobalBritain pic.twitter.com/OWf3zICIsg — Teslyn Barkman (@teslynbark) November 15, 2023

She also extended gratitude to Minister Rutley for his continued dedication to engaging with the Overseas Territories. Barkman welcomed the new Foreign Secretary, The Rt. Hon David Cameron, who joined the Joint Ministerial Council to demonstrate support for the Overseas Territories and the Falkland Islands.

The discussions focused on enhancing the collaboration between the UK and its Overseas Territories, reaffirming the commitment to historic relations and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.

The Falkland Islands Government remains optimistic about the outcomes of the Joint Ministerial Council, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogues to address shared challenges and strengthen the bonds within the UK family.