Falklands commemorated Remembrance Day on Sunday 12th November

16th Thursday, November 2023 - 07:48 UTC

MLA Ford at the Cross of Sacrifice while Falklands Veterans lay flower wreaths

Sunday 12th November was Remembrance Sunday in the Falklands, and the occasion was commemorated with an annual service recalling the 105th anniversary of the end of the First World War, beginning with a service at Christ Church Cathedral in Stanley.

Remembrance Sunday, is an opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. “We will remember them”.

From a tiny population, 78 Falkland Islanders volunteered to serve in WWI and 150 in WWII. 57 did not return. On Sunday, each of them was remembered, the 255 British troops and 3 Falklanders killed in 1982, and all others from the Falklands who serve and have served.

Acting Governor Dave Morgan paid his respects with a wreath laying as part of the Act of Remembrance at the Cross of Sacrifice, alongside MLA Ford and Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, Brigadier Dan Duff, British Army.

Previously there was a brief parade consisting of detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Falkland Islands Defense Force, Associations and Veterans (Resident and Visiting). Youth organizations were also present at the Cross of Sacrifice.

There was a two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.