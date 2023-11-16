Falklands extends birthday greetings to King Charles III

16th Thursday, November 2023 - 08:11 UTC Full article

The Prince of Wales when he visited Falklands in March 1999

Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly on behalf of the People of the Falkland Islands extend birthday greetings to His Majesty King Charles The Third on his 75th birthday, on 14th November.

A similar greeting was made by the London Office of the Falkland Islands Government.

The greetings were illustrated by two pictures, one as King, Charles III regally seated, and another from March 1999, when the then Prince of Wales visited the Falkland Islands and was taken to a rookery and appears surrounded by penguins.