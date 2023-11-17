Córdoba streets filled with Milei supporters

“We will go to hell itself” if Massa wins, Milei said.

Libertarian Congressman Javier Milei closed his presidential campaign in Córdoba on Thursday ahead of Sunday's runoff with Economy Minister Sergio Massa: “Let's not let fear win over hope,” Milei told scores of supporters who filled the streets of the country's second-most populous city. The remaining opposition candidate insisted that Sunday's contest was “the most important election in the last 100 years.”

Milei also praised the help he received from former president Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, who joined the economist's ranks after finishing third in the Oct. 22 election.

Macri and Bullrich's teams have pledged to help Milei oversee Sunday's vote count to prevent fraud, which La Libertad Avanza has feared for months.

”We are choosing between the tyranny of the majority of populism or the ideas of freedom of (Juan Bautista) Alberdi,“ Milei stressed. Alberdi was a jurist believed to have inspired the Argentine Constitution of 1853, an alter ego of the United States' Publius.

Next Sunday, we will stand up for the reconstruction of Argentina,” Milei stressed, urging his followers to ensure that “fear does not prevail over hope. He added that ”without risk, we cannot embrace glory.“

Through fear, ”the status quo wins and the damned political caste wins,“ Milei also warned.

”From entering the 20th century as the richest country in the world, we are now 130th and in decline. We have 45% of the poor; 10% of the destitute; inflation is 300%. What fear are you talking about? What is this empty leap? We are going to hell itself,“ he remarked.

Milei and his sister Karina were joined on stage by vice presidential candidate Victoria Villarruel, right-wing influencer Agustín Laje, and Bullrich, who also took the microphone to say: ”I want to talk to the 6 million citizens who voted for JxC and I ask them to accompany the change so that Javier becomes the next president.“

”You were the one who won the option of change, and with patriotism, we accompany you to be the next president,” Bullrich told Milei.