Massa picks high school students for final campaign message

17th Friday, November 2023 - 10:10 UTC Full article

The candidate of the ruling party outlined to the students “the damage of the other proposals.”

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa of Unión por la Patria (UxP) chose a top public high school in Buenos Aires for his final campaign appearance, telling teenage students that his “greatest dream, the greatest utopia, is to defend equality of opportunity,” which would come from equal and free access to a first-rate education such as the Escuela Superior de Comercio Carlos Pellegrini is known for.

As the students of the institution, which is part of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), gave him a standing ovation and cheered his candidacy, Massa insisted that “love and hope always win over hate, anger and violence.”

In the “hand in hand” meeting with the students, Massa highlighted “the energy they transmit,” in an activity designed to strengthen his bond with young people, most of whom are expected to vote for Milei. The candidate of the ruling party outlined “the damages of the other proposals” and tried to change their minds. “Without disrespecting them. I ask them to help me. The young vote is very important in terms of participation and definition of the electoral process,” Massa said.

AHORA | Sergio Massa cierra su campaña rodeado de estudiantes en el Colegio Carlos Pellegrinipic.twitter.com/rggKJTESkU — Nexofin (@Nexofin) November 16, 2023

“The fact that this is the end of our campaign represents the country we want. I am here to tell you that we are going to defend and improve public, inclusive and free education,” the Economy Minister said.

Earlier Thursday, Massa visited 104-year-old Magdalena Fanny Córdoba, a resident of Berazategui on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, who is believed to be his oldest voter.

In a meeting with businessmen, Massa stressed that “the indiscriminate opening of the economy exists only in theory” and that such a ”story ends with closed factories and people in the streets (unemployed).“

After weeks of touring the country, Massa reiterated his pledge to form a ”national unity” government.