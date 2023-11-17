Young Falkland Islanders attend international Youth Summit

17th Friday, November 2023 - 07:12 UTC Full article

Falklands delegation (L to R), Deputy Representative, Michael Betts, Craig Lewis, Fatima Uqaili. Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino and Member of the Islands' Legislative Assembly, MLA Teslyn Barkman

Three young Falkland Islanders have attended the inaugural UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Youth Summit at the Houses of Parliament in London hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt. Hon Lindsay Hoyle MP.

Fatima Uqaili, Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino and Craig Lewis, represented the Falkland Islands at the Youth Summit alongside Chair of the UKOTA Political Council and Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, MLA Teslyn Barkman, and Deputy FIGO Representative, Michael Betts.

Falkland Islander Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino also chaired the meeting alongside representatives from Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Saint Helena and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

The purpose of the Youth Summit is to promote dialogue from across the UK Overseas Territories and to empower young people by encouraging debate and innovative thinking.

Falkland Islander and Chair of the UKOTA Youth Summit Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino said, “I was honoured to Chair the inaugural UK Overseas Territories Association Youth Summit held at the Houses of Parliament. The Summit was a huge success in terms of bringing young people together from across the UK Overseas Territories to discuss the issues of importance to our communities.

”From economic challenges to climate change and the environment and education, young people across the UK Overseas Territories are very passionate about the issues facing our communities, and the Youth Summit was a great occasion to discuss our shared concerns, and solutions, in a collaborative, friendly environment with friends from the other Overseas Territories. Fatima, Craig and I were delighted to represent the Falkland Islands on this important occasion, and we look forward to continue working to make positive changes for young Falkland Islanders and young people across the UK Overseas Territories”.