International Expedition ‘Ultramar Sur’ Prepares for Unprecedented Dive on ‘Nazi’ Submarine’

19th Sunday, November 2023 - 01:45 UTC Full article

﻿Maria Bollerup and Ranvva Jormundsson, two of the worlds leading technical divers will be part of the Expedition dive team. Both are members of The Explorers Club.

By MercoPress Staff - In 2022, global mainstream news outlets highlighted the detection of a presumed German U-boat in Argentine waters. The unregistered wreck, spanning 80 meters in length and 10 meters in width, has lain undisturbed for over 75 years. Earlier this year, the discovery story regained attention when, after 8 months of inquiries, the German embassy in Buenos Aires disclaimed German ownership. This declaration granted the finders the freedom to dive and explore their mysterious find.

Subsequently, the discoverers have been assembling an international expedition team of experts, including 8 members of the prestigious

The expedition geared for early 2024, is set to explore the wreck using state-of-the-art sonar beam technology, allowing for a 3D asset build and irrefutable identification of the vessel. The expedition leaders secured the loan of over US$600,000 worth of cutting-edge technical equipment from sonar tech leaders Norbit, Klein Marine Systems and ABYSS.

The team comprises an impressive collective including marine archaeologists and biologists, forensic specialists in military vessels, historians, investigators, submarine experts, Pentagon consultants, ROV pilots, renowned explorers, representatives from three university departments and a four-member specialist dive team, which includes two of the world's leading women technical divers.

MercoPress spoke to Laurence de Mello, producer and investigator for the media arm of the expedition. She emphasized the need for additional support and caution in reporting, stating, “much of the Previous media coverage of this discovery has been unfortunate. Ongoing commentary suggesting that certain high-ranking Nazis escaped in this very vessel, is misleading and irresponsible. Such sensationalism only has a detrimental effect on our ability to secure the financial support needed, this expedition is not a ‘jolly venture’ for 'conspiracy theorists'; the vessel exists, and reports are significantly compelling to justify this expedition and all the highly qualified specialists who have generously agreed to participate.”

The Expedition has enlisted a cadre of multidisciplinary experts and academics from various corners of the globe, to ensure a nuanced and comprehensive approach to the mission's historical and scientific dimensions.

The expedition website, Ultramarsur.com has released a variety of documents that will be utilized in the investigation. de Mello went on ‘’While we cannot publish every piece of information we possess for various reasons; historical archive is important to emphasize that this expedition has not been assembled on a whimsical or fantastical basis. The subject deserves respect and balance; preliminary analysis suggests she is a WWII submarine, which would naturally open further investigation. However, only when we know exactly what this is, can we start asking what she is doing there.”

The media arm is actively seeking a suitable network partner to bring the public into the expedition. They told MercoPress their mission is “to disseminate the unfolding journey, present compelling narratives and showcase groundbreaking discoveries to a global audience. This will foster a sense of shared participation and important public ‘oversight’ in this historic yet exciting endeavor.”

Scheduled to depart early in 2024, the expedition will be under the flag of the Explorers Club of New York, a club with a rich history of first achievements. This includes Roald Amundsen being the first to reach the South Pole in 1911, Sir Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay being the first to the summit of Mt. Everest in 1953 and Don Walsh & Jacques Piccard becoming the first to descend to the deepest part of the ocean, the Mariana Trench, in 1960.