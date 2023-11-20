Milei: Reconstructing Argentina starts today

20th Monday, November 2023

“We know that there are people who will resist,” Milei admitted

Upon accepting his victory and the challenge ahead, President-elect Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza said Sunday that “today begins the reconstruction of Argentina” after Sergio Massa of the ruling Unión por la Patria (UP) conceded defeat at the runoff.

In his speech, Milei thanked former President Mauricio Macri and former hopeful Patricia Bullrich, who failed to make the cut at the Oct. 22 general elections. He also spoke of “a historic night” and expressed his gratitude to the campaign “team that has been accompanying me for two years to achieve a liberal libertarian President.”

Milei underlined that the decision of Macri and Bullrich to “selflessly” endorse him was “an act of greatness that has never been seen in Argentine history,” because they “put their body to defend the change that Argentina needs” as they supplied Milei's political force with a network of polling stations supervisors who “looked after the votes” to avert any fraud.

“The end of the Argentine decadence begins and we start to turn the page of our history,” Milei added. “The impoverishing model of the omnipresent State is over and the idea that the State is a booty to be shared out is over.”

Regarding the changes to be introduced, Milei said that “there is no room for gradualism” or “half measures,” which is what in the end cost Macri his reelection, allowing for the return of Kirchnerism to power.

Milei also said his government would comply “to the letter with the commitments it has made”.

“The model of decadence has come to an end, there is no turning back. All those who want to join the new Argentina will be welcome, no matter where they come from. There is no place for the violent, for those who violate the law to defend their privileges, we will be implacable. There is no room for gradualism, for lukewarmness, there is no room for half measures,” Milei stressed.

“Tomorrow first thing” we will start “to work so that on Dec. 10 we can bring the solutions that the Argentines need,” insisted the President-elect.

“It is a historic night, in which one way of doing politics has ended and another one begins,” he announced while heralding that “despite the enormous problems we have, Argentina has a future, but it exists if it is liberal.”

“At the same time, I want to tell all Argentines that all those who want to join the new Argentina are welcome. This will be necessary to get the country back on its feet and to become a power,” Milei also stressed. “We know that there are people who will resist, to all those: within the law everything, outside the law nothing.”

Commenting on Milei's win on X among hundreds of celebrities and world leaders, billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the social platform, posted that “Prosperity is ahead for Argentina.”

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wrote: “Congratulations to the Argentine people on their victory with @JMilei. Hope shines again in South America. May these good winds reach the United States and Brazil so that honesty, progress, and freedom return to us all.”

And British Ambassador to Buenos Aires Kristy Hayes expressed her “Congratulations to the president-elect @JMilei for the victory and to all the Argentine people for having exercised their democratic rights in an exemplary manner. We stand ready to work alongside your government in strengthening the relationship between the UK and Argentina.”

Since the return of democratic rule and in terms of percentages, Milei became the most voted candidate ever, albeit with different systems. In some cases, a runoff was not needed and in others, before 1994, it had not even been introduced into the Constitution.

Nevertheless, the percentages are as follows: Javier Milei (2023 - 55.7%), Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2011 - 54.1%), Raúl Alfonsín (1983 - 51.7%), Mauricio Macri (2015 - 51.3%), Carlos Menem (1995 - 49.9%), Fernando de la Rúa (1999 - 48.4%), Alberto Fernández (2019 - 48.2%), Carlos Menem (1989 - 47.5%), Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2007 - 45.3%), Néstor Kirchner (2003 - 22.2%). Still, none of them ever came close to beating Juan Domingo Perón's 61.86% in 1973.