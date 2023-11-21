Argentina's next FM holds talks with Uruguayan ambassador in BA

Mondino acknowledged that Argentina's situation was causing problems for Uruguay's economy

Economist Diana Mondino, who has been confirmed by President-elect Javier Milei to be the next Foreign Minister of Argentina, met in Buenos Aires Monday with Uruguayan Ambassador Carlos Enciso to discuss the “macroeconomic conditions” affecting ties between the two countries.

Milei acknowledged he had talked on the telephone with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou who invited him to Uruguay but declined citing other international engagements, namely a trip to the United States and Israel. Given these constraints, Mondino explained that “it will not be easy” for Milei to travel to Uruguay before Dec. 10.

“After our president Lacalle Pou greeted the president-elect they talked for a few minutes and already agreed on some line of action, we also had an informal conversation at two levels: Uruguay and the group of Latin American ambassadors that we are coordinating for a joint meeting in these days,” Enciso was quoted in Montevideo as saying.

Mondino also said she had “the opportunity to talk” with Uruguay's Foreign Minister Omar Paganini to review “the possibilities that we have as countries to be able to promote a lot of activities that we have together.”

“We have opportunities for cultural, educational and not just commercial complementarities,” Mondino said while acknowledging that Argentina's current macroeconomic conditions are “deplorable” and affecting Uruguay's economy. She and Enciso discussed “how we can improve the future of both countries,” Mondino said.

Mondino also spoke Monday with Asunción's 1080 AM radio station, confirming that Paraguay would be Milei's first destination as president to address the Paraná waterway conflict.

Milei's plans to appoint Mondino went viral in September this year when she told The Telegraph that the rights of Falkland Islanders would be respected under a libertarian government.

