Bolsonaro attending Milei's inauguration, not a word from Lula

“It would be a great honor for me,” Milei told Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Monday confirmed he would be attending Javier Milei's inauguration as President of Argentina in Buenos Aires on Dec. 10. The retired Army captain told Milei so during the telephone conversation when the Brazilian rightwing leader congratulated the Libertarian candidate on his win at Sunday's runoff.

“I just received a phone call from Javier Milei, in which I congratulated him on his victory and he invited me to his inauguration”, said Bolsonaro with a smile on his face. “Today Argentina means a lot to all of us who love democracy and breathe freedom,” he added.

“It would be a great honor for me if you would come for the inauguration on December 10, it would be a beautiful thing,” Milei told him.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, who has a good personal relationship with the Argentine leader, posted a screenshot showing him with his father and Milei during the call. “Excellent video call from @jairbolsonaro and the president-elect of Argentina @JMilei,” wrote Eduardo Bolsonaro on social media.

Current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio “Lula [da Silva] tried to interfere in the Argentine election in favor of Massa, the São Paulo Forum candidate, but was unsuccessful. We accepted Milei's invitation for his inauguration,” Bolsonaro Sr. Highlighted.

The former Brazilian president and his allies and supporters gave Milei their support during the election campaign. Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) even traveled to Buenos Aires on the eve of the election.

Milei has called Lula, who endorsed Economy Minister Sergio Massa's candidacy, a corrupt and a Communist, with whom he would not intend to talk if elected.

In this scenario, the Lula administration was reported to be waiting for signs from Milei's camp to decide on Brazil's participation at the Dec. 10 event. Lula is said to be choosing between Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin or Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to represent his government.

Brazil's Minister of the Secretariat for Social Communication Paulo Pimenta insisted that Lula should only speak to Milei after an apology.

According to Itamaraty sources, Brazil needs to be “cautious” with the new Argentine government, although it is taken for granted that Milei will not prioritize relations between the two countries. Milei's trip to the United States and Israel would break the tradition of presidents elected in Argentina and Brazil of always visiting each other first.