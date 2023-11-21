Milei to visit US and Israel before inauguration

Milei will be visiting some rabbi friends

Citing spiritual reasons and meetings with rabbi friends, Argentina's President-elect plans to visit the United States and Israel before taking office on Dec. 10, it was reported Monday in Buenos Aires. “I am sleepless, the international agenda is calling so we have to work”, said Javier Milei.

“Everything will be before taking office,” he explained. In the next few days, he will fly to the United States and then he will go to Tel Aviv, via New York, after arrangements with the Israeli Ambassador in Argentina. It will be Milei's second trip to the United States this year after he went there in August ahead of the primary elections due to “personal issues.” On that occasion, he met with representatives of the financial sector to outline his economic plans.

The president-elect also insisted Monday that Argentina should have a firmer stance regarding the war between Israel and the group Hamas. Milei criticized the Alberto Fernandez administration's handling of the crisis. “The position adopted by the Argentine Foreign Ministry is too soft for the aberrant situation that is happening. It does not advance in the definitions concretely and leaves the door open to the terrorists. And you do not negotiate with terrorists,” said [still] Congressman Milei after a meeting with fellow Lower House members.

“I managed to get the majority of the block presidents to agree to request the Executive Branch to deepen the efforts for the immediate appearance of the kidnapped persons and to respect the right of defense of the State of Israel,” Milei wrote on X.

It was also reported Monday in Asunción, that Paraguay will be Milei's first destination once has been sworn in to address the Paraná Waterway conflict over Argentina's decision to charge tolls to barges passing through.