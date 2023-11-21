Paraguayan President holds phone conversation with Milei

21st Tuesday, November 2023 - 10:10 UTC Full article

Peña, Milei, Mondino, and Ramírez Lezcano are all economists, which heralds a good understanding between the two countries

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei held a telephone conversation Monday during which they discussed bilateral issues. The Libertarian economist extended an invitation to Peña to attend his inauguration on Dec. 10 in Buenos Aires, which was accepted.

“Both presidents are economists and both chancellors are also economists, so there is a full dialogue, so this important fact of rapprochement and great understanding between the two leaders is highlighted,” said Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramírez Lezcano, who also acknowledged he was in permanent touch with his future Argentine colleague Diana Mondino.

Among the topics discussed were “the physical integration of the connection nodes such as Clorinda, Falcón, Encarnación-Posadas, as well as the issues of the future bridge between Pilar- Bermejo, as well as the hydrovia and Yacyretá issues,” Ramírez Lezcano added.

Ramírez Lezcano also confirmed Monday that Peña would be leaving on Nov. 26 for Rome for a meeting with Argentine-born Pope Francis and with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Prieto Parolin. Peña will also meet with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

On Nov. 28, he will be in Milan for a meeting with businessmen, and the following day he will be in the United Arab Emirates.