Vice-Presidential transition starting Wednesday in Argentina

22nd Wednesday, November 2023 - 09:44 UTC Full article

Unlike in 2015, CFK is expected to attend the Dec. 10 inauguration

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) is to welcome her elected successor Victoria Villarruel Tuesday afternoon to set the transition at the head of the Senate in motion. Villarruel has been highly critical of the former head of state throughout the 2023 campaign.

CFK canceled a trip to Italy where she was due to give a speech on “Dissatisfaction of Democracy” at the Argentine Chair of the University of Naples Federico II on Nov. 24. In addition, her office confirmed Tuesday that she would be attending the Dec. 10 ceremony, unlike in 2015 when she was succeeded by Mauricio Macri as President.

As per Article 93 of the National Constitution, the incoming authorities must be sworn in at the Congress building in front of the Legislative Assembly (both Houses together).

Villarruel has said it would be the first time that a daughter of a Malvinas war veteran and a military officer has been elected to such a high office when “they” have already had numerous posts held by descendants of the leftwing guerrillas of the 1970s in the present and previous administration.

The future Vice President has spent a large part of her life visiting in prison members of the Armed Forces who were convicted of rape, torture, and murder during the so-called “dirty war.” Argentine reporter Uki Goñi has likened her to women who visit and defend convicted serial killers such as Ted Bundy, because “Villarruel has given a political twist to that deviation, couching it as part of her political campaign.”