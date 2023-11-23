At least 27 die in Dominican Republic due to heavy rain

23rd Thursday, November 2023 - 10:18 UTC

So far 7,412 homes have been affected

At least 27 people have died and hundreds have been evacuated as torrential rains hit the Dominican Republic in recent days reaching 431 millimeters, the highest volume of rainfall ever recorded in the country.

The weather phenomenon also caused the displacement of tens of thousands to safety as thousands of homes and various infrastructures were damaged and need to be evaluated by experts before people are allowed back inside.

So far 7,412 homes have been affected and 55 communities have been cut off, in addition to damage to eight roads and six bridges (one of which collapsed) throughout the Caribbean country, it was reported.

Water supply and other services were also affected by the heavy rains. There are currently 55 aqueducts that provide drinking water totally out of service, to the detriment of 779,531 users, it was explained.

However, the worst part was said to have passed as only one locality in Duarte province remained under warning by Wednesday, for possible flooding of rivers and streams, as well as flash or urban flooding.