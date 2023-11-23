Javier Milei's team mistakes film director James Cameron for British Foreign Secretary

The office of Argentina's President-elect, Javier Milei, committed a notable error in their daily briefing by mistakenly identifying the UK Foreign Secretary. Instead of referring to David Cameron, the office erroneously attributed the role to James Cameron, the renowned film director.

The official statement detailed President-elect Milei's conversations with leaders from other countries, highlighting discussions with Joe Biden, the President of the United States, and Volodimir Zelensky, the President of Ukraine.

However, the slip occurred when mentioning the British Foreign Secretary, incorrectly naming James Cameron instead of David Cameron, the British politician.

The confusion between the two Camerons did not go unnoticed on social media, particularly on Twitter, where users quickly pointed out the error.

While James Cameron is a well-known film director responsible for hits such as Titanic, Terminator, Aliens, and the Avatar franchise, David Cameron is the British politician with a notable career, including serving as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.