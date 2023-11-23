Legal action sought against Roger Waters in Chile

Waters has faced multiple hindrances on his South American tour

Chile's Jewish Community Wednesday filed a request for judiciary protection against British pop singer Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame, it was reported in Santiago.

The Representative Committee of Jewish Entities in Chile cloned a similar measure undertaken days ago in Buenos Aires by the local Jewish community requesting Waters and the company behind his performance be banned from making any “Judeophobic” comments, including the use of certain elements of the show which are regarded to be of an anti-Semitic nature.

The organization filed an appeal before the Court of Appeals of Santiago against the production company DG Medios and the English musician, who will be performing this weekend in Chile, in order to “prohibit him from using elements or issuing comments that incite hatred and anti-Semitism in his concert,” it was reported in the Chilean capital.

Waters' concerts are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at the Monumental Stadium.

“Following Mr. Waters' history of incitement to anti-Semitic hatred, which has earned him sanctions in various countries around the world, the CJCh seeks to prohibit him from using elements or issuing comments that incite hatred and anti-Semitism in his concert. It also seeks that the producer performs all necessary actions to prevent the above events from occurring. Let's take care of our country from hate speeches, building a healthy society without violence depends on all of us,” the Jewish community said in a statement.

“We are not interested that he stops singing, but that his concerts are not an incitement to hatred, that he does not call for violence, that he does not use anti-Semitic elements. That's what our actions will be,” explained Jewish Community leader Ariela Agosín.

Among the elements of the show that have been questioned is an inflatable flying pig with symbols such as the Star of David on it.

Waters has faced multiple hindrances on his South American tour, with many hotels canceling his reservations for his political extremist stance. The Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) sought to have the musician's appearances at River's Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires canceled, which was not granted, although Waters was ordered to refrain from performing anti-Semitic or discriminatory acts or expressions.

The former Pink Floyd frontman has likened Israel to the Nazi regime and in 2011 he spoke in favor of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.