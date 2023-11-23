Transition in Argentina: Milei's vice-president met with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

Beyond the ideological differences that separate them, the leader of La Libertad Avanza “respects the investiture” of the former president and current VP

Amid Argentina's transition of power, outgoing Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner reappeared Wednesday to meet with Victoria Villarruel, the running mate of President-elect Javier Milei, who will replace Kirchner on Dec. 10.

“It was a cordial meeting where we talked about the transition. She and the person she has designated to transition and work with our team explained to us the functioning of the Senate [in Argentina, the vice president holds the presidency of the Senate] and the next steps to follow. It was a democratic and cordial meeting, with the effort of both parties to try to carry out a transition for the benefit of the Argentine people,” said the Vice President-elect at the end of the meeting, speaking to the media.

“It is a historic meeting for all Argentines,” she added.

Villarruel, 48, represents in politics the opposite of the beliefs of the Peronist leader. She is the granddaughter, daughter and niece of military officers – her uncle, Ernesto Villarruel, was tried for his participation in a clandestine torture center during the military dictatorship (1976-1983) – and has campaigned for the release of him and others convicted of crimes against humanity.

He opposes progressive legislation such as the 2020 Abortion Law and equal marriage. He publicly criticizes the presence of what he calls “children of terrorists” in the government and considers Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, a “sinister” character.

The meeting between the outgoing and incoming vice presidents took place the day after President Alberto Fernández met with Milei at the presidential residence in Olivos.

Beyond the ideological differences that separate them, the leader of La Libertad Avanza ”respects the investiture“ of the former president and current VP and considered it ”an act of courtesy“ to speak with her.

Asked how her government would implement the drastic changes in front of a parliament where her party is in the minority, the elected vice-president assured that she would talk ”with all parties“.

Financial advisors in Buenos Aires contacted by MercoPress point out that the financial sector looks favorably on the reforms promised by Milei, such as a major fiscal adjustment and privatizations, in addition to his commitment to honor foreign debt commitments.

Milei campaigned on a promise to “eradicate” Kirchnerism, which has dominated the country's politics since 2002, but in the face-to-face with Fernandez he was reportedly careful with the forms.

Spending cuts will be carried out together with an extensive privatization agenda, comparable to that initiated by Menem in the 1990s. Kirchnerism reversed some of these sales, such as YPF, the water company and Aerolíneas Argentinas. The promise to return them to private hands has generated enthusiasm in the markets, evidenced by the 22% increase in the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange shortly after the opening.

Kirchner stayed out of the presidential campaign, leaving the now former presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, as his representative. He even cancelled a trip to Italy scheduled for this week after the overwhelming defeat of Peronism, which was more overwhelming than expected.