Ecuador's new president sworn in

24th Friday, November 2023 - 09:59 UTC

Daniel Noboa, aged 35, was sworn in Thursday as Ecuador's new president during a ceremony at Quito's Legislative Palace. He will be at the helm of this country for 18 months to complete the term of office left unfinished by Guillermo Lasso, who activated the so-called “crossed-death” mechanism to avoid impeachment and called for snap elections.

During the ceremony, Noboa's running mate, Veronica Abad, was sworn in as Vice President.

“The task is hard and difficult,” said Noboa, who pledged not to fall prey to the dynamics of polarization to which the country has become “accustomed.” Noboa attended the event together with his wife and two children.

Congress Speaker Henry Kronfle placed the presidential sash on the new head of state, the youngest ever to hold this position in Ecuador.

In his last words in office, Lasso said: “I am fulfilling my duty to work until the last day of government. I am retiring through the big door of Carondelet, the door of democracy.”

“Today begins the New Ecuador. We are ready for this new challenge, to work for the well-being of the country and to reestablish peace for Ecuadorian families. For the good of Ecuador and because I have a renewed and young vision, I threw myself into the presidency without hesitation. Few thought I had a chance, the result of this election leads us to some important reflections, that those who see politics as a reality of extremes and revenge will not have the popular support,” said Noboa.

“I believe in a State whose first objective is to reduce violence and turn progress into a habit. Beyond all the challenges we have, I believe in Ecuador, in change, and in its future. Many believe that youth is synonymous with naivety, for me, it is synonymous with strength, strength to overcome the challenges that are imposed on us because that is what Ecuador needs,” he added.

“I have always been a person of few words, but I have always been a young man of action as are the majority of Ecuadorians, that the only thing they ask for is an opportunity. I am a free man, free of prejudices and politically different for many, but this is Ecuador: young, free, diverse, and enterprising. We cannot continue repeating the same policies of the past expecting to have a different result, that is why citizens voted for a new Ecuador,” he underlined.

Noboa's inauguration was attended by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Vice-Presidents Geraldo Alckmin (Brazil) and Renato Florentino Pineda (Honduras).