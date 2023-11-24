Who chooses Argentina's next cabinet? Not Milei apparently

24th Friday, November 2023 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Bullrich will be returning to her post as Security Minister under Milei

Former President Mauricio Macri is collecting on his Propuesta Republicana (PRO) party contribution to have Javier Milei win last Sunday's runoff against Economy Minister Sergio Massa and two of the most prominent members of the next administration's cabinet will be from Macrist allegiance, it was reported Thursday in Buenos Aires.

Making headlines on her own was former presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, who finished third in the Oct. 22 elections, and would return to head the Security Ministry, which she did under Macri (2015-2019), while former Central Bank (BCRA) President Luis “Toto” Caputo will be Economy Minister.

Caputo, a close friend of Macri's, requested Milei backtrack on his choice for BCRA head Emilio Ocampo and appointed the Economist Demian Reidel instead.

Although the “Office of the President-Elect” has insisted that Milei would not be announcing the members of his cabinet until the Dec. 10 inauguration, Caputo's name became clear after he met with Nicolás Posse, who is known to be the next Cabinet Chief.

Also contributing to manning Milei's administration will be Córdoba Governor Juan Schiaretti, another contender in the Oct. 22 elections who failed to make it to the runoff. Córdoba's Finance Minister Osvaldo Giordano, a 62-year-old economist, has been chosen to head the pensions bureau (Anses) instead of Carolina Píparo, who had been announced for the position from within Milei's La Libertad Avanza party.

Córdoba's Transport Secretary Franco Mogetta will be promoted to the same position at a national level on Dec. 10 to handle delicate matters such as the privatization of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway and subsidies to bus and subway fares in addition to the country's railroad network and Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Mogetta met Thursday with current authorities and future Infrastructure Minister Gustavo Ferraro.

In this scenario, with Macri and others calling shots within his future government, Milei suspended his “spiritual” trip to the United States and said he would be traveling to Israel after taking office. He also hinted he would pay a visit to Pope Francis if it can be arranged.

His tour as head of state would also include a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to explain to her “how public accounts will be straightened,” Milei said.

“Our will and conviction to do so and so that they can continue accompanying us during the transition until we manage to recover”, he added.

“I said that I am aligned with the United States and with Israel. And I also pointed out that I will not promote relations with those regimes that are autocratic, communist, or that do not respect peace, or that do not have liberal democracies. But another thing I said is that individuals and companies have total freedom to trade with whomever they want, and the State has no reason to interfere in that,” Milei insisted.