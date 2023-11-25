Brazilian Football Confederation to take action against hate speech

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues was dubbed an “Indian” due to his native lineage

Following this week's loss to Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in a World Cup qualifying match, Brazilian players of African ethnicity were called “monkeys” on the social network Instagram while Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues was dubbed an “Indian” due to his native lineage. In this scenario, the CBF announced Friday it would take legal action.

The CBF “will take legal action against those involved in these crimes,” a statement read. “We will take all necessary measures each and every time such attacks occur, without respite. The fight against discrimination is one of our most important causes,” it went on.

The CBF also said it raised the matter to football's global governing body FIFA, to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), to Instagram, and to Brazilian authorities. Racist hate speech is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison in Brazil.

The racist messages were written after back-to-back losses to Argentina: 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier Tuesday, and 3-0 Friday in the under-17 World Cup quarterfinals.

Brazilian Real Madrid international Vinicius Junior has also been likened to an ape in Spain, while Rodrygo admitted he was targeted with racist slurs on social media after Tuesday's loss, the first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying for the five-time champions.