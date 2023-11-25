First batch of Israeli hostages released in exchange for Palestinian prison inmates

25th Saturday, November 2023 - 10:25 UTC Full article

Danielle and Emilia have relatives in Argentina but are not citizens of the South American country

The terrorist organization Hamas Friday handed over 13 hostages of the over 200 taken from Israel in the Oct. 7 attacks. The measure was enacted during a four-day ceasefire which also allowed for the release in return of 39 Palestinians who were serving prison sentences. Further swaps are expected in the coming days.

The Islamist group also set free 12 Thai nationals, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed. “I have received confirmation from our national security team and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages have been released. Our RTE personnel are on their way to receive them,” he said on social media.

Egypt's State Information Service Director Diaa Rashwan said that “Intensive Egyptian efforts have resulted in the release of twelve Thai nationals, in addition to thirteen Israelis, including children and women, held by the Hamas movement.”

The release of the Thais, all men, was unrelated to the truce negotiations and followed a separate process of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Hamas delivered the 13 Israeli hostages from Gaza through Egypt to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). “The deep pain felt by family members separated from their loved ones is indescribable. We are relieved to know that some will be reunited after long agony,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC's Near and Middle East branch.

Under the terms of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, 50 women and children hostages will be released in four days, in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children among the thousands held in Israeli jails. Israel said the truce could be extended if more hostages are released at a rate of 10 a day.

A total of 39 women and children held in Israeli jails were released as part of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday in an X-posted release.

Among the hostages released by Hamas are a mother and daughter with relatives in Argentina. Danielle Aloni (45) and her daughter Emilia (6) are among those Israelis released Friday.

According to Facebook data, Danielle “is a single mother dedicated to 6-year-old Emilia, a lively, curious and charming child” who “enjoy mother-daughter adventures, dressing up, cooking and assembling puzzles.” Israel's Embassy in Argentina told Télam that “they are not Argentines”, but have relatives in the country.

In a message sent from captivity as proof of life, Aloni addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We paid for your political, security, and military failure. There was no army, there was no one. No one protected us. Now we are prisoners here ... as long as there are no conditions, they will kill us. Do you want them to kill us all? Isn't it enough that Israeli citizens have been killed? Free your citizens and prisoners now. Free us: now, now, now!”

Speaking on Israeli television, Danielle's father, Ramos Aloni, told ANSA news agency that they were relieved to know that “she is alive and that we have been able to see her because until today no verified details about her were known.”

“The released hostages underwent an initial medical check-up in Israeli territory. They will continue to be accompanied by Israel Defense Forces soldiers on their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families,” a military spokesman said.

It was the first batch of a total of 50 hostages to be released in the next four days, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.