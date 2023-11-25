Uruguayan Navy seizes Brazilian boat fishing illegally

The Vitor Hugo S was intercepted by the ROU 23 Maldonado despite the evasive maneuvers

Uruguay's Navy has captured a Brazilian-flagged fishing vessel carrying some three tons of illegal catch, it was reported Friday in Montevideo.

The Vitor Hugo S was intercepted by the ROU 23 Maldonado despite the evasive maneuvers, after which she was taken to the Port of La Paloma for further legal proceedings.

Defense Minister Javier García highlighted that the operation was the result of the work of several Navy departments such as the Marine Infantry Command and the Tactical Operations Center of the Fleet Command.

In Uruguay, illegal fishing is mainly carried out by Chinese and Brazilian units operating on the border between Uruguay and Brazil, which sometimes cross into Uruguayan waters.

In this scenario, the Uruguayan Navy is on alert to monitor the country's jurisdictional waters and make international law and sovereignty limits be respected.

In addition to the Maldonado, a Naval Aviation Beechcraft B200-T was deployed in the operation to fly over an area approximately south of Chuy (a binational city on the border). When the reconnaissance mission spotted the Vitor Hugo S 1.2 nautical miles inside the Lateral Maritime Boundary the Maldonado was guided in her direction. The Brazilian ship made some evasive maneuvers before surrendering. No force was used.