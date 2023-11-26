Peruvian pilots who helped Argentina in 1982 decorated

26th Sunday, November 2023 - 23:25 UTC Full article

Peru sent 10 Mirage M-5P jets on June 6 and 7, 1982

During a ceremony at the Argentine Embassy in Lima last week, a group of retired Peruvian Air Force (FAP) pilots were awarded the Argentine Air Force's (FAA) Order of Heroes of the Malvinas, in the grade of “Malvinas Medal for Contribution to the War Effort” in the 1982 South Atlantic conflict with the United Kingdom.

Receiving the distinction were Lieutenant Generals Pedro Seabra Pinedo, Augusto Mengoni Vicente, César Gallo Lale, Gonzalo Tueros Mannareli, Milenko Vojvodic Vargas, Pedro Ávila y Tello, José Arenas Erole, and Aurelio Crovetto Yáñez.

Also getting their medals were Major Generals Carlos Portillo Vásquez, Ramiro Lanao Márquez, and Rubén Mimbela Velarde; Colonels Mario Núñez del Arco, Marco Carranza Correa, Dositeo Aliaga Zegarra, Alberto Ramírez Guillen; and Major Felipe Silva Escobar.

The decoration also highlighted then-Peruvian President Fernando Belaunde Terry for his decision to assist Argentina.

“The Argentine Air Force is grateful for the unconditional support, professionalism, and camaraderie of the Peruvian Air Force,” reads the FAA message on social networks.

Peru's collaboration materialized with the dispatch of 10 Mirage M-5P supersonic fighter-bomber jets in an operation led by the 612th Air Squadron of the FAP on June 6 and 7, 1982.

Attending Thursday's ceremony were Argentina's Ambassador to Peru, Enrique Vaca Narvaja, and military authorities from both countries.

The war ended on June 14, 1982, with the recovery of the territories by the United Kingdom, with 649 Argentine casualties in addition to, 255 within British troops plus 3 Islanders.

Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the islands through diplomatic means globally. (Source: Infobae)