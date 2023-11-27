Scioli to remain Argentina's Ambassador to Brazil under Milei?

Scioli is already focused on patching things up between Lula and Milei

Argentina's Ambassador to Brasilia Daniel Scioli might stay on his job after Javier Milei's Dec. 10 presidential inauguration, it was rumored this weekend in Buenos Aires.

After denying press reports that he would join Milei's cabinet as Tourism Secretary, sources close to Scioli said the former Vice President was focused on patching things up between Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Argentina's future head of state.

Milei said he would not be conducting business with whom he called a “communist” and “corrupt,” which is why future Foreign Minister Diana Mondino met with Scioli and Brazilian chancellor Mauro Vieira in a move to get ties between the two countries back on track.

To make matters worse, attending Milei's inauguration will be former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, together with his son Eduardo and a large group of liberal representatives. Bolsonaro has warned that if Lula goes to Buenos Aires he will be booed by Liberal Argentines.

Scioli, who brokered Mondino's snap meeting with Vieira, might stay as Argentina's Ambassador to Brazil at the request of his close friend Guillermo Francos, who will be Interior Minister under Milei, it was reported. Francos was also a member of Scioli's cabinet when the latter was Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires.

“Welcome Diana Mondino to Brazil! Now, in Itamaraty together with the Chancellor of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, and the Ambassador of Brazil in our country, Julio Bitelli,” wrote Scioli on X.

Not so long ago, Scioli, who lost the 2015 presidential elections to Mauricio Macri, was planning a new bid to reach Casa Rosada on behalf of the ruling Unión por la Patria, who eventually launched Economy Minister Sergio Massa to the race.