Falklands pupil triumphs in annual Christmas card competition

28th Tuesday, November 2023 - 17:57 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Government Representative, Mr Richard Hyslop, with the other entrants from the Infant Junior School and Camp Education

Henrietta Barlow, a Year 3 student at the Infant Junior School and Camp Education in the Falkland Islands, has been crowned the winner of the Falkland Islands Government Office's (FIGO) Annual Christmas Card Competition. Mr. Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, presented Henrietta with a special prize and certificate in recognition of her festive design.

Launched earlier this year by FIGO, the competition invited students from island schools to create a Christmas card cover that would be sent to Parliamentarians, supporters, and friends of the Falklands worldwide. Henrietta's winning design featured a penguin holding a present outside the Cape Pembroke Lighthouse, capturing the essence of the festive season.

Richard Hyslop expressed his delight in presenting the award, stating, “I was delighted to recently visit the Infant & Junior School to congratulate Henrietta for her wonderfully festive design for our Christmas Card Competition and to award her a special prize.”

The competition saw active participation from various year groups, with internal school competitions to determine winners in each category. Certificates were awarded to other participants, including Zoe Pole-Evans, Freya Molligoda Smyth, Alban Cena, Myka Jaffray, Harry Floyd, and Rose Fenwick-Coles from the Infant & Junior School, along with Kelly Nielson, Margot Chuquimamani Quispe, and Shammah Tandare from the Secondary School.

Henrietta's winning design will now grace the front of the Falkland Islands' official Christmas card, spreading festive cheer globally. Deputy Principal Tim Mean expressed the school's pride, saying, “It was an honor and a privilege for our pupils to take part in such an exciting competition. We are extremely proud that the overall winner came from IJS&CE, and their Christmas card design will be winging its way around the world spreading festive cheer.”