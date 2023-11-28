Refit HMS Forth back on duty as Falklands patrol vessel

HMS Forth P222, after months in Gibraltar where she underwent refit operations

During her absence she was replaced by HMS Medway, P223, that has similar duties but in the Caribbean

Falklands' patrol vessel HMS Forth, P222 has arrived back in the Islands to resume her duties as a guard ship following a refit and maintenance operation in Gibraltar.

As a consequence HMS Medway, another Offshore Patrol Vessel which replaced HMS Forth, after spending 105 days on patrol round the Falklands and South Georgia totaling 16,500 miles, equivalent to sailing three quarters of the way round the world has sailed for a maintenance period in the United States, before resuming her duties in the Caribbean.

Falklands governor and Commissioner of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands,, Alison Blake CMG, thanked HMS Medway for her services to the South Atlantic Islands, wishing them fair winds and a following sea.

Commander Jon Fletcher, Medway's Commanding Officer said “I am particularly proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by my crew during our time in the Falkland Islands”

The OPV River Class vessels are tasked with protecting UK's interests at sea, be it safeguarding fishing stocks in UK waters or offering reassurance and protection in the Falklands and other South Atlantic islands.

The River Class has a flight deck and is armed with an array of weaponry meaning they can support a range of operations, from counter piracy to anti smuggling.

HMS Forth was commissioned into the Royal Navy on 13 April 2018, following a commissioning ceremony at her homeport HMNB Portsmouth and in January 2020 she replaced HMS Clyde as the Falkland Islands patrol vessel.