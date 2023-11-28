South Georgia Marine Protected Area review and workshop in December

The workshop will allow experts and stakeholders to consider the current management measures, including the outcomes of the PAME, alongside the scientific research conducted in the region

The South Georgia South Sandwich Islands, SGSSI, Marine Protected Area is currently undergoing its second 5-year review. Following on from the highly successful science symposium held in June 2023 and an internal Protected Area Management Evaluation (PAME), GSGSSI will be hosting a review workshop in December.

The workshop will allow invited experts and stakeholders to consider the current management measures, including the outcomes of the PAME, alongside the scientific research conducted in the region to assess whether the MPA is meeting its objectives and whether any additional evidence-based management enhancements are required.

”We are delighted that Dr Simon Brockington, Bursar of Homerton College, University of Cambridge, has agreed to chair our forthcoming MPA review. Simon has extensive experience working in the field of marine conservation having been Executive Secretary to the International Whaling Commission from 2010 to 2017 before joining the UK’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as a senior civil servant; Simon took up his current position at Homerton College in 2022,” according to a brief statement from the SGSSI government.

In advance of the workshop on the 12 -13 December we are making a public call for written stakeholder submissions to inform the work of the group. We would particularly welcome submissions that relate to the objectives of the review workshop:

• to evaluate data collection and monitoring programs within the MPA and how these align with the agreed research and monitoring plan (RMP).

• to consider any substantive changes which may have occurred within the SGSSI-MPA since the last review including changes to species, habitats and threats.

• to evaluate whether sufficient information exists to assess the efficacy of the MPA measures including those introduced following the last MPA review.

• to consider whether the introduction of additional MPA measures is needed.



Any relevant information you feel should be considered by the expert panel should be submitted by email to Sue Gregory (sue.gregory@gov.gs) by the 4th December 2023.