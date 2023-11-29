Lacalle Herrera wishes Milei all the best

The father of the current Uruguayan president wished his son and Milei understand each other well

During his recent trip to the beach resort and port of Mar del Plata, former Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera (1990-1995), the father of the current head of state Luis Lacalle Pou, wished Javier Milei all the best because “a prosperous, fair, orderly and rich Argentina is the best business for Uruguay.”

“I hope he does splendidly,” he added on Tuesday. Asked about ongoing events in Argentina, Lacalle replied: ”I have a rule, which is never to comment on internal politics of Brazil or Argentina because we do not like you (people living in Argentina) to comment on ours, so we simply say that Argentina has expressed itself“ by voting for Milei.

”There is a quite new president, quite different. I hope he will be successful: a prosperous, fair, orderly, and rich Argentina is the best business for Uruguay, so I hope he will do splendidly,“ he stressed.

Lacalle Sr also wished Uruguay and Argentina would strengthen ties and fortify the bilateral link, for the benefit of both countries. ”I hope that the relations between the current president, who is my son and who has one year left (in office), that in that time they can understand each other“ with Milei.

About domestic issues in his country, Lacalle said he was ”proud and worried“ because ”it is not easy to govern.“

Lacalle, 82, explained that he would be spending some time in Malargüe with ”some friends“ but he also admitted he wanted to know more of Mar del Plata on his way there. ”It is the second time I am in Mar del Plata and I am really impressed by everything that has changed. The last time I was here was twenty years ago.”