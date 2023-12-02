Foreign office minister Rutley in Falklands, “Islanders elected to belong to the British Family”

At the Liberation Memorial minister Rutley bows for a minute of silence

David Rutley, Foreign Office Minister for the Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories, is currently in the Falkland Islands where he arrived on Thursday to show UK' determination in upholding the right of self determination for the Islanders and their democratic decision to belong to the British Family.

The controversy as usual erupted when Argentina is going through political and financial turmoil, and with the newly elected government it was no difference. President elect Javier Milei, a libertarian and personal admirer of Margaret Thatcher, stated that “the Malvinas are Argentine. Now we have to see how we are going to get them back. It is clear that the war option is not a solution.”

From Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said at the time that the Falklands are “a settled issue, long time settled and with no plans to revisit it”. Likewise the former Conservative Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had promised the Islanders he would personally visit the Falklands.

In a brief statement on arriving Mr. Rutley said he was looking forward to having valuable conversations with the elected members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly and thanked the people of the Falklands for their warm welcome. “It will be an opportunity to hear about life on the Islands and community's priorities such as tackling climate change, protecting the unique environment and building a sustainable future.”

Rutley's trip must be interpreted as a strong stand of Britain and message to Argentina's new president who suggested the time to “get the Malvinas back”, was through a similar Hong Kong solution for the Falklands dispute, while her foreign minister, Diana Mondino insisted that the rights of the Falklands' people cannot be ignored and had to be respected.

A completely opposite policy to that which has prevailed under Argentine administrations for the last twenty years, particularly with the Kitcheners strong rhetoric who do not even consider Islanders a people, and tried by different methods and intimidation to strangle the Islands' economy.

Falklands' governor Alison Blake CMG greeted minister Rutley before a reception in Stanley at Government House and a meeting with elected lawmakers.



“I will reiterate that the UK stands firmly behind the Falkland Islanders' rights of self-determination, as an important part of the British family,” Rutley said. “The Falkland Islands has a flourishing economy and is making great strides in the fight against climate change, which I look forward to learning about first-hand.”

Strangely enough minister Rutley's trip occurs a year since the visit of the Princess Royal, Princess Anne who was in the Islands representing the Royal Family on the fortieth anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from the invasion, and 74 day occupation, by Argentine forces.