Equine encephalomyelitis, Argentina declares sanitary emergency; Uruguay reports first case

4th Monday, December 2023 - 08:03 UTC Full article

Equine encephalomyelitis is highly contagious and can affect humans

Argentina has finally declared a sanitary emergency in all of its territory, following an increase in equine encephalomyelitis, EE, and anticipates “immediate, extraordinary, exceptional measures to contain further outbreaks of the virus disease”.

Meantime Uruguay reported a first positive case of EE in the north west county of Paysandu, neighboring Argentina.

The Argentine decree allows the Animal Health Department to establish other emergency measures complementary to control, prevention and vigilance of the viral disease, helping the country to retain its sanitary status in accordance with international norms.

The Argentine government points out that the East, West and Venezuelan variants of EE, are “viral infections, transmitted by mosquitoes, which can cause very serious encephalitis in horses and eventually humans. Virus are derived from the Alphavirus gender, common in North, Central and South America, and impact on the nervous system of equines”

The first outbreak was diagnosed in the north of Santa Fe Argentine province and in a few days positive cases were reported in neighboring provinces.