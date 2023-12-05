Netanyahu praises Milei but Israel ups travel warnings for Argentina and Brazil

Netanyahu told Milei that he was a true friend of the Jewish people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday called Argentina's President-elect to invite him over to Jerusalem for the opening of the South American country's Embassy there after relocating it from Tel Aviv, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

Under Milei's plan, Argentina would join a small group of countries led by the United States that already have their main diplomatic headquarters in Jerusalem.

But while Netanyahu dubbed Milei “a friend of the Jewish people” for his support in the fight against Hamas, the Israeli government upped its security travel advisory to Argentina and 79 other countries, including Brazil.

Other nations affected by Israel's National Security Council (NSC) action include Australia and Russia, as well as most of Africa and Central Asia. Argentina has already suffered two terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in 1992 and 1994.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei, congratulated him on his electoral victory, and thanked him for his support to the State of Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization,” Netanyahu's Office published on X.

“The Prime Minister told the President-elect that he is a true friend of the Jewish people. Prime Minister Netanyahu also thanked President-elect Milei for his intention to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem and invited him to visit Israel,” it went on.

Also on Monday, the Israeli government confirmed the death of 15 of the 137 hostages still held captive by the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and published the names of the victims. So far, 122 hostages are still alive in Gaza out of the more than 240 kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7 raid into Israeli territory.

In this scenario, the Israeli travel alert explained that “Iran and its militias intend to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.”

”The threat level for many countries in Western Europe (UK, France, and Germany, for example), South America (including Brazil and Argentina), as well as Australia and Russia, has been raised to level 2, with a recommendation to exercise extreme caution,“ Israel's NSC noted.

In addition, the alert was raised to level 3 for countries such as South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, with a recommendation to reconsider non-essential travel to those destinations.

”Since the beginning of the war, we have detected an increase in efforts by Iran and its proxies, including Hamas and Global Jihad factions, to damage Israeli and Jewish targets around the world. At the same time, there is a steady and significant increase in incitement, attempted attacks, and manifestations of anti-Semitism in many countries,” the NSC also explained.

The bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 left 29 people dead and 200 wounded. The attack against the Argentine Israeli Welfare Association (Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina - AMIA), in 1994 resulted in 85 deaths and over 300 people wounded.

In July last year, Israel ratified that Iran organized and financed the terrorist group Hezbollah to execute both terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires. Hence, the NSC recommends that Israeli citizens undertake only essential travel at this time.

“To Israeli citizens traveling abroad, we recommend that they choose their destinations wisely while exercising the recommended precautionary measures wherever they are, and examine their conduct in light of the recommendations detailed on the NSC website,” the statement also read.

The agency also recommends checking for anti-Israel protests and violence at the destination, including in countries for which travel warnings have not been issued, and staying away from demonstrations and protests. In addition, the NSC advises travelers to avoid openly displaying Israeli and Jewish identity and any relevant symbols and to stay away from Israeli and Jewish gatherings.