Nicaragua pulls Ambassador from Buenos Aires

5th Tuesday, December 2023 - 10:15 UTC Full article

Milei has been openly critical of Ortega's “authoritarian” regime

The Nicaraguan regime of President Daniel Ortega announced Monday that it was withdrawing its ambassador from Buenos Aires ahead of Javier Milei's inauguration on Dec. 10. Ortega's decision came after statements by Milei criticizing him for alleged human rights violations in the Central American country.

“In light of reiterated declarations and expressions of the new rulers, the Government has proceeded to withdraw its Ambassador, fellow writer and communicologist, Carlos Midence,” Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a statement released in Managua.

“The withdrawal is effective immediately,” the document also noted.

According to local media, Milei openly decided not to extend an invitation to Ortega and other world leaders believed to violate Human Rights and support international terrorism to attend his inauguration in Buenos Aires, thus opening a new geopolitical scenario for Argentina.

However, there has been no corroboration from official diplomatic sources.

During his campaign, Milei promised to cut diplomatic ties with “authoritarian regimes” such as Ortega's.