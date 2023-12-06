Delivery of Orions to Argentina delayed over unpaid bills

The new units are to be stationed at the Naval Base in Trelew

The delivery of the first of the four second-hand Lockheed P-3 Orion aircraft purchased from Norway for the Argentine Navy has been reported to be behind schedule as the first payment was not made in time according to the Oct. 17 arrangement. In this scenario, Norwegian authorities have made it clear that the units were not to be released.

Argentine Navy personnel are already at a US base in Arizona where the decommissioned Royal Norwegian Air Force units are undergoing a major upgrade prior to delivery, for which some US$ 51.7 million need to be disbursed.

The three P-3C and one P-3N versions would mean significant progress from the P-3Bs operated by the Naval Aviation Command.

Among the improvements would be newer anti-submarine warfare and mission computers, according to Zona Militar.

The four units are to be based at the Almirante Zar Naval Air Base in Trelew in the province of Chubut, with a fifth airworthy Orion, a P-3B currently operated by FAdeA could join after some refitting.

The website www.pucara.org has reported sighting mate drinking artifacts next to a P-3C in Arizona (serial number 00163299 named “Ulabrand” from her July 28, 2023, flight from Norway), which would indicate the presence of Argentine personnel by late November being involved in the preparations for the aircraft's transfer to her new destination once the financial issue is solved.