Falklands will proceed with Phase Three of Sand Bay Wind Farm

6th Wednesday, December 2023 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Phase One of the project enabled three wind turbines to be operational from August 2007, and Phase Two saw a further three turbines online in February 2010

Following approval from the Executive Council on Monday 27 November, the Falkland Islands Government will be able to proceed with “in principle approval” for Phase Three of the Sand Bay Wind Farm.

The project was also approved in Standing Finance Committee on Wednesday 29 November. This approval will allow for the payment of a 25% deposit, however, further funding is subject to the contractual agreement that will need to be agreed.

Phase One of the project enabled three wind turbines to be operational from August 2007, and Phase Two saw a further three turbines online in February 2010. These six turbines at Sand Bay, are due to be at their end of life in 2027 and 2030. These phases have meant that for an equivalent of 6 of last 16 years of energy generation in Stanley has been net zero, and together with Mare Harbor the project has generated 100,000,000 kWh of energy.

The Power Station Manager undertook a review of various providers and wind turbines, Enercon Gmbh and the E70 Wind Energy Convertor were identified as the best solution. Their turbines offer the opportunity for the close control of the power output allowing high wind power penetration and resilience for our small, isolated power network.

Phase Three of the project looks to purchase two or three E70 turbines, and, alongside other objectives, they will increase the annual renewable contribution to over 50% for Stanley, including periods with 100% renewable energy provision until the mid-2040s.

Portfolio holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, MLA Pete Biggs said: “By approving this paper, we have enabled the Power and Electrical Department to proceed, subject to ExCo approval of a further, detailed paper, with the processes needed to purchase these E70 Wind Energy Convertors. We are clear in our Islands Plan that we will develop and implement infrastructure plans for renewable energy. The first two phases of the Sand Bay Wind Farm have proved that we can supply an ever-growing Stanley with power from renewable energy sources. I look forward to Phase Three developing and seeing the arrival of these new turbines in the near future.”