Lula skipping Milei's inauguration

6th Wednesday, December 2023 - 10:54 UTC Full article

Brazil will be represented by Foreign Minister Vieira because Milei has not apologized to Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva finally confirmed he would not be attending Javier Milei's inauguration despite last-minute efforts by Argentina's future Foreign Minister Diana Mondino who failed to undo the badmouthing the Libertarian leader made during his campaign.

Instead, Brazil will be represented at the Dec. 10 event in Buenos Aires by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, according to Planalto Palace sources.

Milei labeled Lula a “communist” and a “corrupt” and insisted he would break ties with Communists Brazil and China. In this scenario, former foreign minister and current presidential advisor on international affairs Celso Amorim said Lula felt “personally offended” and an apology was due, which Milei's invitation did not include.

“I am sending you this message, with my cordial greetings and in order to send you my invitation to accompany me, next December 10, in the acts that will take place here on the occasion of my inauguration as President,” the note read.

In addition, Milei invited Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo, which was not interpreted as a good sign by the Lula administration.

So far and according to Buenos Aires media, Presidents Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay), Santiago Peña (Paraguay), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Nayib Bukele (El Salvador), Vahagn Khachaturian (Armenia), and Gabriel Boric Font (Chile) have confirmed their presence, in addition to King Felipe VI of Spain and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The United Kingdom will be represented by the Minister in charge of the Americas, Caribbean, and Overseas Territories, David Rutley, and Israel will send its Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen. There will be no representation from Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua. Managua even pulled its ambassador in Buenos Aires this week, ahead of Milei's inauguration.

Argentina's outgoing administration of President Alberto Fernández formally rejected Rutley's recent trip to the Falkland Islands “in the context of the illegal British occupation of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime areas.” Malvinas Secretary Guillermo Carmona said Rutley's attending Milei's inauguration was a provocation.

Rutley, who congratulated Milei on his victory, has expressed his desire to develop a constructive relationship.

Former US President Donald Trump declined the invitation to attend the Dec. 10 ceremony but promised to meet with Milei soon.