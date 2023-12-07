Alberto Fernández says goodbye to Casa Rosada staff

Fernández said he was leaving behind “a country on the move” which is “working”

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Wednesday said goodbye to the Casa Rosada staff with whom he worked for the past four years ahead of the Dec. 10 changeover when Javier Milei is to be inaugurated, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

“I am leaving through the same door I came in, with the same car I came in with and I am going to the same house I left,” said Fernández, who claimed he is leaving behind “a country on the move” which is “working.”

Fernández also said he was fulfilling his term “with the peace of mind of having put everything I had to put to help during this time.” He also reckoned the Casa Rosada staff was “so unjustly mistreated” despite being “the column that kept the state running.”

Thursday's edition of the Official Gazette also features Fernández's decrees accepting the resignations of all the members of his cabinet, effective Dec. 10.

Under Fernández, Argentina had up to 20 ministries which were cut down to 18 after the merger of Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing, into Economy to give Sergio Massa a stronger grip that was ultimately not enough to land him the president's job after losing to Milei, who has announced his administration will only have 8 such offices.