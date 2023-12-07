Falklands announce new Director of Emergency Services and Island Security

Justin McPhee, a born Islander is the new head of Emergency Services and Island Security

The Falkland Islands Government is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin McPhee as the new Director of Emergency Services and Island Security, who will take up the position in April 2024.

Justin was born in the Falklands and grew up in the UK, before returning to the Islands to begin a career as a telecommunications engineer, where he undertook a range of engineering roles across the Islands. He has significant management experience, and has managed Sure South Atlantic Ltd since 2010 as locally appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Justin joined the Falkland Islands Defense Force (FIDF) aged 18 and trained as a volunteer soldier before he commissioned in 2005, and became Commanding Officer in 2018. He has worked and trained closely with BFSAI and the Emergency Services, and was the first FIDF Officer to successfully complete training at the Joint Services Command & Staff College in 2019. He represented the FIDF overseas multiple times, most recently at The King’s Coronation, before retiring in June.

Commenting on the announcement, Justin said: “It is a huge privilege to be the next Director of Emergency Services and Island Security. After a lifetime in uniform I know from first-hand experience that I am joining a great team, who work hard to ensure the safety and security of our Islands.”

FIG Chief Executive, Andy Keeling added: “I am delighted to welcome Justin to the Corporate Management Team. Justin’s knowledge will further support our desire to strengthen our emergency resilience and continue to ensure community safety is at the heart of the Directorate. Although he is not leaving just quite yet, I would like to take the opportunity to express my thanks to Alan Horberry for all his hard work during his time as Director of Emergency Services. I wish him all the best for the future”

Portfolio Lead for Island Security, MLA Jack Ford, commented: “I am pleased to be able to welcome Justin into his new role. His experience as a previous Commanding Officer for the FIDF gives him the knowledge and understanding of the challenges that face the security of the Islands. I would like to thank Alan for his time as Director and I wish him the best for the future.”