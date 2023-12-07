Improved TV channel service for Falklands audience

Starting Monday 11 December, the BFBS Extra channel will be replaced with ‘Channel 5’ on all Falklands services for the civilian audience

The British Forces Broadcasting Service and the Falkland Islands Government would like to inform the public that from Monday 11 December 2023 they will be replacing the BFBS Extra channel with ‘Channel 5’ on all Falklands services for the civilian audience. This new addition of Channel 5 offers a diverse range of programming.

The changes will take place at the following times on Monday 11 December:

• 5:30am – 8am for DTH viewers in Camp. Viewers are not required to make any changes to their device.

• 10am – 10:30am for viewers in Stanley. Most viewers will not need to do anything but if Channel 5 does not appear, viewers will need to rescan their TVs/Set Top Box.

• 6am – 7am for MiPlayer during this time the service will be offline for up to 15 minutes and any programs broadcast during that time will not be available later on catch-up.

If you are using any of the above services during the change window and you encounter any issues, simply restart after the times indicated above. MiPlayer continues to allows users to watch either live or catch-up TV and radio online without using your Sure Data Allowance.

There will be no change to the running of BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News.

Finally FIG would like to thank BFBS for this major undertaking by the BFBS TV team in the UK and hope the new channel will be enjoyed by viewers across the Islands.

For technical support please contact the BFBS Support team on 32179, or email service.delivery@bfbs.com.

For further information please contact Management Trainee, Ross Weir on rweir@sec.gov.fk or 27040.