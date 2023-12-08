Lula invites Lacalle Pou to surf in Brazil, President responds with a 'shaka'

During his introductory speech to fellow Mercosur leaders, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took a moment to acknowledge the passion for surfing of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou. Lula extended an invitation for Lacalle Pou to surf in Brazil once his presidential term concludes.

“I'm sure our relationship will be like this, after your term ends. I don't know how many elections you'll participate in, but I'll see you in Rio de Janeiro. I invite you to join us with a surfboard on some Brazilian beach,” stated Lula.

In response, Lacalle Pou smiled and made the shaka, a characteristic surfer's gesture, extending his thumb and pinkie.

President Lacalle Pou has previously expressed his post-presidential surfing aspirations, envisioning himself riding waves in La Paloma. In an interview with Subrayado de Canal 10 in March of this year, he shared, “The first thing I see is myself in La Paloma, a few meters from the sea and a good amount of time in the water.” Surfing has been a long-standing hobby for Lacalle Pou, and images of him with a surfboard on Rocha's beaches have become a summer tradition.

Describing surfing as his post-presidential “carrot” for relaxation, Lacalle Pou humorously admitted, “It will last me a week and a half.”

The Uruguayan President is no stranger to dedicated training for surfing, engaging in a specialized method designed for surfers. According to his trainer, Maximiliano Zegers, Lacalle Pou dedicates at least three hours per week to training with a technique known as Ginástica Natural. Zegers explained, “These exercises maintain performance, prevent injuries, and prepare the body for when it's time to hit the water.”