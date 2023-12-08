Tierra del Fuego Governor warns Milei against possible drop in Malvinas claims

In a column published this week in Buenos Aires daily Clarín, Gustavo Melella, Governor of the Argentine Province of Tierra del Fuego which technically includes the South Atlantic Islands over which the South American country claims sovereignty, stressed that the future Libertarian administration of Javier Milei should not enact a U-turn in the state policies on that particular matter.
“The vindication of Argentine sovereignty over the islands is an issue where there can be no Copernican changes in our foreign policy,” Melella wrote while insisting the 1994 Constitution provided for the Argentine people to recover “those territories.”
That year, the Malvinas Question became “a State policy, ensuring its shielding from any kind of sectorial interest of the politicians of the day,” the Governor argued. He also claimed that “in more than 190 years of history no Argentine government has failed to claim or protest for our legitimate rights” and denounced the weakness of national governments that “have advanced in agreements and policies that only benefited the United Kingdom,” particularly under former President Mauricio Macri, whose line is somehow returning to power with Milei.
“The immobilism and the naivety of pleasing the British with the fantasy that at some point they will decide to sit down to negotiate the fundamental solution to the dispute have no logical or historical basis,” Melella insisted. The governor also criticized “the placement of a dual-use British capital radar in our own noses” in his province while warning against the possible downgrading of the Malvinas Secretariat after Dec. 10. “Malvinas is a priority in our foreign policy,” he underlined.
Melella did not rule out “improving commercial, cultural and any other kind of relations with the United Kingdom and the inhabitants of the islands” so long as “the central and unrenounceable objective of recovering the full exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and other southern archipelagos” remains in place.
In other words: I have built my career lying to the electorate, please don’t confuse them with the truth.Posted 14 hours ago +2
Claim ended in 1850Posted 14 hours ago +2
On 15th May 1850 the Convention of Peace was ratified in Buenos Aires, Henry Southern signing for Britain and Felipe Arana for Argentina. Thereupon it came into force. Britain and Argentina both accepted that the agreement later called the ‘’Arana-Southern Treaty’’ was a full peace treaty, and they both accepted that peace treaties ended all disputes between their signatories. Both countries therefore agreed that the Convention of Peace ended any Argentine title to the Falkland Islands. Rosas made an attempt to include the Falklands question in the treaty but Southern quashed it by stating that ‘’All national differences are terminated by Solemn and Public Convention of Peace’’, which Rosas accepted and repeated. After the ratification of the Convention of Peace, Argentina’s protests against British possession of the Falkland Islands ceased. In the period 1833-49 there were regular protests and then silence for 38 years, from 1849-88.( Pascoe G, Falklands Facts and Fallacies p209).
Convention of Peace – End of Argentina’s Claim to the Falklands: https://www.academia.edu/109650905/Convention_of_Peace_End_of_Argentinas_Claim_to_the_Falklands
These so called stories are becoming so tedious, same repetitive jargon over and over again, the matter is settled, Argentine fanatics can whinge and cry till the cows come home, but nothing will change. the Falklands are here to stay,Posted 14 hours ago +2