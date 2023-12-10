Milei's colorful list of guests to his taking office ceremony

10th Sunday, December 2023 - 11:13 UTC Full article

Foreign minister for the Americas David Rutley will attend the taking office ceremony of president Milei

It's a great day for Javier Milei, the libertarian who in just two years from scratch managed to defeat the main dominant political forces in Argentina and will become this Sunday the country's elected president.

He managed a massive 56% of the vote against 44% for the Peronist candidate, on commitments of defeating inflation and corruption, eliminating waste and the privileges of the “political caste”, while promising a path of individual liberty, free of government interference and myriads of regulations. However he has a minimum representation in the two chambers of Congress, which already anticipates obstacles.

Nevertheless while he prepares his cabinet for a package of announcements next Monday, when the real battle will begin, Milei has been receiving international figures and representatives from the different countries who will join the taking office ceremonies this Sunday.

Among them the classic presence of the King of Spain and South American presidents, with the exception of Brazil, since Lula is offended with Milei for having repeatedly during the campaign called him a communist, and Colombia's Petro who despises libertarian policies. Officially banned were delegations from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Milei who anticipated no business with “communist regimes”, and said his foreign policy will be closely aligned to that of US and Israel, received the numerous US delegation which includes the Department of Energy Secretary, Jennifer M. Granholm and Juan Sebastian Gonzalez, special assistant to President Biden and Senior Director of the Western Hemisphere at the National Security Council, among others. Israel is sending Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, a staunch supporter of Netanyahu's coalition and UN critic. From Britain, despite the outgoing Argentine government protests, Foreign minister for the Americas, David Rutley and who recently visited Peru, Chile and the Falklands, will participate in the official ceremony for foreign dignitaries.

Some close ideological, politically conservative friends of Milei could not be absent, such as Brazil's ex president Bolsonaro, Hungary's Viktor Orban, Spain's Santiago Abascal, Chilean extreme right leader Jose Maria Kast and a congratulations letter from Donald Trump.

On Monday Milei is also scheduled to meet with a special envoy from China, a country which the Argentine president strongly criticized for not promoting individual freedoms. Beijing has become Argentina's second most important trade partner and has been a very close ally of the outgoing Kirchner regime.