Cristina Kirchner makes a 'fuck you' and steals spotlight at Milei's inauguration

Just before entering, she raised her hand and made a “fuck you” gesture, presumably in response to someone who had reportedly shouted “chorra” (thief) at her

Despite not being the focal point of the day, former Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner stole the spotlight during Javier Milei's inauguration as the new President of Argentina, with a series of gestures that drew attention. Among them was a particularly unusual move as she entered the National Congress at noon.

#VIDEO Cristina Kirchner, antes de ingresar al Senado, hizo fuck you pic.twitter.com/pyEg8AHB2q — elDiarioAR (@elDiarioAR) December 10, 2023

The incident occurred at 11:08 am as Kirchner entered the legislative palace accompanied by her son, Máximo Kirchner. Upon hearing insults from a group of people outside the building, Cristina Kirchner raised the middle finger of her right hand, responding with the controversial “fuck you.”

The outgoing vice president arrived at the National Congress at 11:05 am, where she presided over the Legislative Assembly, swearing in the President-elect Javier Milei and Vice President-elect Victoria Villarruel.

Following the controversial gesture, Fernández de Kirchner proceeded to the Senate to lead the legislative session, later administering the oath to Vice President-elect Victoria Villarruel.