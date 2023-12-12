Change of skipper for the Royal Navy Ice Patrol

Captain Maryla Ingham has handed over Command of the Royal Navy Ice Patrol HMS Protector to Captain Tom Weaver OBE

After 20 months and 54,500nm, Captain Maryla Ingham RN has handed over Command of the Ice Patrol HMS Protector to Captain Tom Weaver OBE RN in the Falkland Islands.

As HMS Protector begins her annual mission, she will sail in the coming weeks to support British scientific and national interests in the region. Among other issues with the help of the Royal Navy the Ice Patrol will study the impact of tourism and climate change on the Antarctic.

As the Royal Navy’s Ice Patrol Ship she sails the waters of Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere and is deployed for 330 days a year.

The current HMS Protector was first deployed to the South Atlantic in 2015. She travels to various locations in and around the Antarctic Peninsula on missions including: Undertaking hydrographic surveys of the area to improve the safety of navigation.

Providing support to UK and foreign research stations, assisting the British Antarctic Survey.