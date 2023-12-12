Milei wants to appoint his rabbi friend as next ambassador to Israel

12th Tuesday, December 2023 - 10:09 UTC Full article

Milei first contacted Rabbi Wahnish in 2021 when he was said to be a nazi

Argentine President Javier Milei confirmed he intentds to appoint Rabbi Axel Wahnish as the South American country's next ambassador to Israel in addition to moving the mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

Milei first contacted Rabbi Wahnish in 2021 on the advise of Economist Julián Goldstein after being labeled a “nazi.”

Argentina has no ambassador Israel since 2022 when Sergio Urribarri was forced to resign after being convicted of corruption.

“They talked for a long time and then it turned into a cabalistic meeting in which it was pointed out that Javier would lead a liberating movement in Argentina. Milei came out of that meeting excited”, Goldstein told El País.

Two weeks ago, Milei traveled to New York to visit “El Ohel”, the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in line with his wishes to make the final conversion to Judaism.

“Human courage lies in the ability to fall and get up again, with faith. As a people we know about that, to get up, to start again,” said Wahnish during Sunday's multi-religious service at Buenos Aires' Cathedral.

“Much is said about the faith that man has to have in God, but sometimes we forget a small detail: the faith that God has in us. God has faith in you, Mr. President. He has faith that we are all going to stand up together to build a society with freedom, justice, and goodness,” the Rabbi added.

“Mr. President, I have been asked to give you a blessing, but I am not the one to bless, because we are humans created in the image and likeness, therefore, the only thing I am going to do is to make a request to God. May He grant you what you have been asking for wisdom, temperance, and courage. That is my request to God for you. May we be vehicles for times of health, education, peace, and union,” he went on.