US Southern Command chief lands in Paraguay

12th Tuesday, December 2023 - 10:34 UTC

The first woman ever to lead the US Southern Command will engage in talks and celebrate 80 years of military cooperation between the two countries

US Southern Command chief four-star General Laura Richardson landed in Asunción Monday evening to participate in the celebrations of 80 years of military cooperation and to strengthen the security ties between the United States and Paraguay.

Her three-day agenda at the Paraguayan capital includes meetings with senior government and military leaders “to discuss the role of military cooperation in supporting a democratic, secure and prosperous society and region,” it was explained.

She plans to hold talks with President Santiago Peña, Defense Minister Oscar González, Armed Forces Chief General César Moreno, and senior members of the Paraguayan military and security forces, during which she will be briefed on the “perspectives of her Paraguayan counterparts, understands their challenges, and examine together ways to further strengthen bilateral military ties,” according to a statement from the US Embassy.

The document also underlined that these meetings “will provide an opportunity to learn more about the role of Paraguay's military forces and their contributions to regional security and global peace. U.S.-Paraguay bilateral defense cooperation activities focus on areas of mutual interest, including training exercises, disaster preparedness and training, humanitarian assistance, cyber security, and human rights.”

General Richardson is the first woman to lead the Southern Command and the third at the head of one of the 11 unified combatant commands of the US Army. She is married to a retired Army general with whom they have a daughter and a granddaughter.